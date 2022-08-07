Lemonade stand donates to MCNP

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Ethan Moore, age 9, and his good friend, Atticus Weikert, age 10, hosted a lemonade stand in the Londonderry Plaza during the Fourth of July parade and donated all proceeds to My Community Nurse Project (MCNP). This local nonprofit agency, staffed by two part-time advanced practice nurses and several dedicated volunteers, provides health care services and advocacy to the residents of the mountain towns. There is never a charge to patients for care. MCNP is funded by generous donations from community members as well as grants from two of the mountain towns, local churches and two private granters.

Ethan and Atticus approached Regina Downer, RN MS, several weeks before the parade, asking to host a lemonade stand for the benefit of MCNP. Ethan is familiar with the agency because he has seen both Regina and Kathy Shuster RN MS, picking up prescriptions or medically necessary patient-care items at Green Mountain Pharmacy, owned by Ethan’s parents. This was Ethan’s second time as host of the lemonade stand. He and Atticus doubled their sales this year, with an overall donation of $163.

MCNP board members, staff, and volunteers all give a huge shout out to Ethan and Atticus for their dedication and community-minded activity. MCNP has no overhead expenses, so all proceeds from the lemonade sale will go towards direct services to patients.