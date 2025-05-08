SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, May 15, at 1 p.m., join Pamela Cartier for her presentation “Learn How to Do Legal Research with Westlaw.”

Want to learn how to look up legal information? Cartier will show you how to use Westlaw, a website that helps people find legal answers. She will talk about common legal questions that people in Vermont have, and show how Westlaw can help you find answers quickly and easily. This is a great event for anyone who wants to understand the basics of legal research simply and clearly.

To sign up for a reminder, visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.