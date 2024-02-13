Learn about AI at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – What do you know about artificial intelligence (AI)? What do you want to know? Join us on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m., for an exciting and thought-provoking event called “Artificial Intelligence: Good? Bad? Let’s Play.” This program will take place on the second floor of Springfield Town Library.

Kristen Wilson, information technology instructor at River Valley Technical Center, will help us better understand artificial intelligence and its impact on our lives. Is AI a force for good, or does it pose potential risks? Explore hands-on activities that will shed light on the various aspects of AI. Together, let’s unravel the mysteries and discover some of the potential of this rapidly evolving field.

Seating is limited. Sign up as soon as possible at www.bit.ly/3uArt-Intel, or by calling the library at 802-885-3108. A waitlist will be enabled if it fills. Please call us if you find you cannot make it once you have registered.