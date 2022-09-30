Lawrence Raymond Massucco, 1947-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Lawrence Raymond “Ray” Massucco, 75, died at home Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Bellows Falls, Vt.

He was born in 1947, in Waterbury, Conn. and grew up in Bellows Falls, the son of Dr. Lawrence and Marion (Bigelow) Massucco.

Ray is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ginny; their three children, Neil Massucco, Julie (Mike) Kleiner, and Kate (Matt Slocum) Massucco of Seattle; two sisters, Mary Lou Massucco of Saxtons River and Sarah Jane (Stephen Chipman) Massucco of Bartonsville; his grandson, Ben Kleiner; four nieces; two nephews and two grandnephews; many cousins; and his law office partners and employees. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Johnny Massucco.

Ray graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1965, the University of Vermont in 1970, and Suffolk Law School in 1973. Following graduation from law school he returned to Bellows Falls to practice law with Tony Kissell and began a career he genuinely loved, which spanned 50 years. Ray enjoyed gathering with his colleagues of the Windham County Bar Association, and rarely missed the annual meeting. He was also active in the Vermont Bar Association, served on the Vermont Board of Bar Examiners, and the National Board of Bar Examiners.

Ray loved his hometown and its history, promoting it enthusiastically at every opportunity while also working to bolster its future. He volunteered and served on many boards and committees throughout his life; the Downtown Townscape project, the YMCA board, the Connecticut River Watershed Council, Rockingham’s 250th anniversary celebration, was active with class of ’65 BFHS alumni, acted as Village and Town Moderator, and served on the Rockingham Free Public Library Board and Greater Area Rockingham Services Board. Ray was a prolific blood donor, and recently gave his 183rd pint. He and his office looked forward to the Windham County Big Brothers and Big Sisters “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” fundraiser each year, and raised thousands of dollars for that organization.

As a life-long music lover, Ray was never happier than when bringing the next live music event to Bellows Falls. The Roots on the River festival was a passion for him. He worked tirelessly and joyfully for nearly 20 years to make it happen. In 2006 he founded Vermont Festivals. He presented the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, folk musicians, comedians, and drew visitors from all over New England and beyond. Ray’s gift of gab allowed him to form lasting bonds of friendship with these musicians, artist, and fans.

Of all his many passions and commitments, Ray most loved his family and creating special memories to spin into tales he could share with everyone he met.

Visiting hours will take place on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 from 4–7 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home 55 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church, Cherry Hill in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Burial will follow the service in St. Charles Cemetery in Westminster, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Place Drop-In Center or a charitable organization of your choosing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, www.fentonandhennessey.com.