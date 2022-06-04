Lawrence Brickey, 1948-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Lawrence C. Brickey was born June 20, 1948 in Worcester, Mass. to Richard and Lydia (Johnson) Brickey. He passed of congestive heart failure on April 10, 2022 at the age of 73.

Larry and his family moved to Springfield, Vt. when he was three. He attended Springfield schools, and, at the age of 17, enlisted in the U.S. Army. He completed two tours, one in Germany and one in Vietnam. When he returned from Vietnam he traveled the country a bit before returning to Springfield. The Army trained him to repair heavy machinery. He used that skill to become a machinist at Fellows Gear Shaper in Springfield. He had several jobs during his life. Larry learned quickly and did well in each of those jobs. He loved music, movies, and the open road, and worked for a while as an over-the-road, cross-country truck driver.

Larry adored his children and grandchildren and the holiday gatherings that included all generations of his family. All of us will remember his quick wit.

He is survived by his former wife Shannon Brickey of Claremont, N.H., his son Casey and partner Jasmine Fiske of Springfield, Vt., his stepson Keith Slobodnyak and wife Cortney Donahue of Chester, Vt., his sister Patricia Coutermarsh and husband Andrew of Spring Hill, Fla., brother Robert Brickey and wife Debra of Springfield, Vt., stepsister Carol Cole of Springfield, Vt., stepbrother Gary Balch and wife Karen of Chester, Vt., two grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews.

Larry was predeceased by his parents Richard Brickey and Lydia Balch, his stepfather Guy Balch, and his stepbrother Chuck Balch.

The family would like to thank his recent team of providers at the V.A. in White River Jct., Vt. Their care and concern for his welfare made the last months of his life very hopeful.

A graveside service will be held at the Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Section C, 487 Furnace Rd., Randolph Center, Vt. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. Contributions in his name may be made to Homes For Our Troops, 6 Main St., Taunton, Mass. 02780, www.hfotusa.org.