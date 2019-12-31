Lauren Fountain officially sworn in as attorney

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Lauren Fountain graduated from Massachusetts School of Law in June of 2019, receiving her juris doctorate degree. Lauren then took the bar exam in July of 2019 over two full days and then received word Oct. 24 that she passed the bar exam, doing so on her first attempt.

Lauren was officially sworn in as an attorney Nov. 19, 2019 by the clerk of the Massachusetts Supreme Court, in the historic Faneuil Hall Meeting Room in Boston, also known as the Cradle of Liberty. Lauren’s father, Mark Fountain, had the great honor and privilege of presenting Lauren with her official certificate, which granted her admission to the Massachusetts Bar Association.

Lauren resides in the greater Boston area where she intends to practice law as an attorney. Lauren is the daughter of Mark and Tamara Fountain of Springfield, Vt.