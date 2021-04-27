Lauren Fountain granted admission to New Hampshire Bar

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Lauren Fountain, Esq. was officially granted admission to the New Hampshire Bar April 1, 2021. Lauren was sworn in by Associate Justice Patrick Donovan of the New Hampshire Supreme Court and was presented with a certificate of admission in recognition of her being admitted to practice law in the state of New Hampshire.

Lauren graduated from Massachusetts School of Law in 2019 where she was bestowed with a Juris Doctorate degree in law, and she is currently employed by The Bernstein Law Group, P.C., based in Beverly, Mass.

Lauren is the daughter of Mark and Tamara Fountain of Springfield, Vt., and resides in Andover, Mass. Congratulations, Lauren!