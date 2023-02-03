Laura Cody McNaughton Memorial Fund Scholarship Award, 2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Laura Cody McNaughton Memorial Fund is proud to award this year’s $8,000 Public Health and Community Service Scholarship to Stephanie Ager of Bellows Falls, now studying at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn.

Throughout her high school career Stephanie has been actively involved in academics, sports, and community service. She graduated second in her class and was inducted into the National Honor Society. At Bellows Falls Union High School, she served in student government and participated in band, chorus, and sports, as well as other extracurricular activities. Even with the constraints of Covid, Stephanie was able to volunteer in her community. Her many activities included serving the Girl Scouts, the Junior Auxiliary of the American Legion, and as a planning commissioner for the Town of Rockingham. Stephanie is described as a natural leader, always making her peers feel supported and offering a sense of belonging to all.

The Laura Cody McNaughton Memorial Fund Public Health and Community Service Scholarship is given to an applicant from Springfield or a surrounding Vermont high school who best exemplifies Laura’s scholarship, leadership, and commitment to the community. Students with a demonstrated interest in public health are given particular consideration. There were 13 outstanding applicants last year with truly amazing academic and community service credentials.

The fund is the result of generous contributions from local individuals and businesses, as well as proceeds from the Lace-Up for Laura 5K race, which occurs in Weathersfield annually on the last weekend in June. Students accepted to college are encouraged to apply for the 2023 scholarship through their high school guidance counselors.