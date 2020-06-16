Latest news from the Chester-Andover Family Center

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester-Andover Family Center thrift shop will be open for business starting Friday, June 19, 2020. The CAFC Board recently adopted new protocols to guide how we administer our food shelf, financial assistance, and thrift shop programs. All new protocols are consistent with CDC and state of Vermont guidelines and are intended for the safety of our customers, recipients, and volunteers.

Our food shelf will continue to operate with a drive-up, take-out system. Recipients will continue to receive their food boxes outside. Volunteers and recipients who may need to be in the CAFC are required to wear masks, use hand sanitizer when they enter, and respect social distancing. Food shelf hours are Thursdays, 1-5 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Financial assistance requests must be made by calling the family center at 802-875-3236 and leaving a message with your name, a phone number where we can reach you, and a description of your need. This phone is monitored daily and your call will be returned by a financial assistance volunteer.

Our thrift shop will be open for shopping beginning Friday, June 19 for two days a week: Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays will be reserved for cleaning and processing donations.

To keep our customers and volunteers safe, we are putting in place a few safety protocols.

Limit of five customers will be allowed in the store at one time

Customers will be required to wear a mask, sanitize hands prior to entering, and maintain social distancing of six feet

The bathroom and dressing room will not be available

We will receive donations Fridays and Saturdays outside at the rear of the building

We know that while these new rules are not convenient, they are not unusual for these challenging times. Patience will be required by customers and volunteers. We are confident and determined to provide a safe, enjoyable shopping experience.

Please go to our website at www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org and check out our thrift shop page. You will see a list of acceptable donations as well as items we cannot accept. As always, we request that donations are not left on days when we are closed.

The Chester-Andover Family Center is located at 908 Vermont Route 103 South. Call us at 802-875-3236, check us out on Facebook, or visit our website at www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org.