Language Matters: understanding and affirming transgender people

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – With the proliferation of new and reclaimed language describing a broad and nuanced spectrum of gender, sexual, and romantic experience, it can be challenging to know which words to use in what context. In this workshop, hosted by Neighborhood Connections, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m., participants will gain a foundational understanding of common language used to describe and make sense of transgender identity. There will also be an opportunity to address participant questions about transgender identities, experiences, terminology, and etiquette.

Hunter Kirschner (he/him/his) works as the coordinator of LGBTQ+ student support at Keene State College in Keene, N.H. His varied professional and volunteer background includes LGBTQ+ organizing and advocacy, mental health education, and working with people who are currently and formerly incarcerated.

This program is offered at no charge, but space is limited, so please call 802-824-4343 to register.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency, serving the area mountain towns of Southern Vermont. For more information, go to www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.