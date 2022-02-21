Lambert Seeks Re-election to School Boards

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Priscilla Lambert is running for re-election as School Board Director for Rockingham Schools and Bellows Falls Union High School. She grew up in the area and attended Rockingham Schools before graduating from BFHS and UVM. She taught first grade at Central Elementary School and special education at Grafton Elementary and BFUHS. She remains dedicated to our schools and our community.

Lambert’s School Board experience includes Chairwoman and Clerk of the Rockingham School Board, Vice Chair and Clerk of the Bellows Falls Union High School Board, and Clerk of the Supervisory Union School Board. Committee work includes Chair of the Supervisory Union Policy Committee and of the SU Budget Committee, and member of the BFUHS and Rockingham Budget Committees, the Recovery Team and ESSER Fund Committee, and member of the Negotiation Team.

Priscilla Lambert’s goal on the board is to provide transparency, discuss and address community and staff concerns, produce fiscally responsible conservative budgets, provide excellent education, and plan for the future. She wants to ensure wrongs are righted in the Business Office and all funds are used appropriately.

Lambert is running for school board to continue working to improve education in our schools and see that we remain responsible in financial decisions.

She can be reached at priscilla.lambert@wnesu.com or 802-463-2271.