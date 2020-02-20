LAHS receives a grant from the Windham Foundation

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical is thrilled to announce they were recently awarded a $4,000 grant from the Windham Foundation to employ a staff member to organize and catalog the work of Bernadine Custer Sharp. The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society owns a substantial collection of the artist’s paintings, drawings, and sketches.

Bernadine Custer Sharp was a 20th-century American painter, illustrator, and WPA muralist who worked in New York City and Vermont. Her artistic style has been described as “American Regionalism” and often features genre paintings and watercolors inspired by her neighbors and surroundings.

Custer and her husband divided their time between New York City and Londonderry, Vt., where they restored an 1840 farmhouse. In Vermont, Custer and Sharp were dedicated members of the Southern Vermont Arts Center.

Bernadine Custer died Nov. 2, 1991 in Ludlow, Vt. Upon her death, she bequeathed her Londonderry farmhouse to the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society. The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society now uses the Bernadine Custer Sharp House as their headquarters and gallery space during the summer months.