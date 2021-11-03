LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society, like all our local cultural institutions, continues to face unprecedented challenges due to the continuing economic fallout of the pandemic. The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is pleased to announce that it has received a Covid-19 Cultural Recovery Grant in the amount of $5,000, jointly awarded by the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities.

The Covid-19 Cultural Recovery Grant Program was seeded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and funded through the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

“Since this grant is unrestricted, we can use these funds to increase the hours our archivist works. She will be more available to help the public with questions about Londonderry’s history,” says Hilary Batchelor, LAHS president. “We are tremendously grateful for the assistance.”