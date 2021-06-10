Kurn Hattin’s annual fund director recertified as CFRE

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kim Fine, director of annual fund and special projects at Kurn Hattin Homes for Children in Westminster, Vt., has been recertified by CFRE International as a Certified Fund Raising Executive. Fine joins professional fundraisers around the world who hold the CFRE designation. International Board of Directors Chair Leslie Ray praised Fine, saying, “Congratulations on this achievement, and best wishes for continued success in your fundraising career.”

A West Chesterfield, N.H. resident who grew up in Northampton, Mass. and West Hartford, Conn., Fine joined Kurn Hattin Homes in 2002. She was a long-time volunteer for Strolling of the Heifers in Brattleboro, Vt. and served on the Board of the Northern New England Association of Fundraising Professionals and as Philanthropy Day Chair 2014. Fine currently serves as board secretary and public relations and membership chair for the New Hampshire and Vermont Council of Charitable Gift Planners.

Individuals granted the CFRE credential have met a series of standards set by CFRE International which include tenure in the profession, education, demonstrated fundraising achievement, and a commitment to service to not-for-profit organizations. They have also passed a rigorous written examination testing the knowledge, skills, and abilities required of a fundraising executive, and have agreed to uphold accountability standards and the Donor Bill of Rights. For information on CFRE International, go to www.cfre.org.

For more information on Kurn Hattin Homes, go to www.kurnhattin.org.