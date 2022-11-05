Kurn Hattin welcomes NSNEW President General

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Green Mountain Colony hosted their fall meeting in the autumnal splendor of Kurn Hattin Homes for Children and welcomed the National Society of New England Women (NSNEW) President General, Jane Schleinzer. President Schleinzer presented her President’s Fund objective of sponsoring a pew (front and center aisle) and a bell in the Church of the Pilgrimage in Plymouth, Mass. to assist with their renovation efforts. President Schleinzer presented a history of the churches in Plymouth and the significance of this year’s gift. It was also announced that the 2023 Annual Congress of the NSNEW will be held in Plymouth.

Steve Harrison, Executive Director of Kurn Hattin Homes, provided an overview of the Homes currently. After lunch, the women enjoyed a tour of the academic building at Kurn Hattin Homes and of one of the children’s cottages. The National Society of New England Women was organized in 1895. The Society brings women together of New England ancestry to engage in patriotic, educational, and charitable work. They have been supporting Kurn Hattin Homes for over 70 years. www.kurnhattin.org.