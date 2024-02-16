Kurn Hattin receives Keene Lions Club grant

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Keene Lions Club has awarded New England Kurn Hattin Homes for Children a $500 grant to support the installation of new flooring on the main level of the Mayo Memorial Center, the Homes’ academic building.

According to facilities director Adam Hallock, “The high volume of foot traffic in the school building has caused the current flooring to wear down over the years. Replacing the existing floor with high-quality, durable materials before it becomes a safety issue is our number one priority.”

The Keene Lions Club grant will contribute greatly to the costs of flooring materials and professional installation services. This facility improvement will also enhance the aesthetic appeal of the school, and create a welcoming environment for students, staff, and all visitors.

The Keene Lions Club is dedicated to supporting local initiatives that positively impact the community. By investing in this facility improvement project, they are directly contributing to the future success of the children who live and learn at Kurn Hattin Homes.