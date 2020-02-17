Kurn Hattin music director awarded Vermont Music Educator of the Year

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Lisa Bianconi, director of music at New England Kurn Hattin Homes for Children in Westminster, Vt., has been awarded the 2020 Vermont Educator of the Year Award for District VI from Vermont Music Educators Association.

This prestigious award is “for outstanding professionalism and contributions to music education and children.” A District VI colleague nominated Bianconi and described her as “one of the greatest, dedicated, passionate, and capable music teachers you will ever meet. Any individual familiar with the Kurn Hattin school would quickly comment on how music is an integral part of this amazing school culture and the remarkable work done by this recipient.”

The award was presented at the Winter District Festival in Springfield, Vt. Lisa was truly honored with the award. “I am so fortunate to be able to work in such an amazing community where the value of music education and the performing arts is a high priority. It is truly a gift to come to work every day and create joy through music.”

Kurn Hattin Executive Director Stephen Harrison stated, “We’re all quite proud of and happy for Lisa. Lisa’s dedication, expertise, and enthusiasm give us all inspiration for doing our best in our areas of responsibility. This is a very well-deserved recognition and award.”

Since 1894, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children has helped thousands of children and their families by offering a safe home and quality education in a nurturing environment. Its mission: Kurn Hattin transforms the lives of children and their families forever. Follow their journey at www.kurnhattin.org.