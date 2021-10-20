Kurn Hattin honors Terry and Marya Holcombe

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – On Oct. 8, philanthropists and longtime Kurn Hattin supporters, Terry and Marya Holcombe, were belatedly, due to Covid, honored with the 2019 Charles Albert Dickinson award.

The CAD Award, established in 2013, is given annually in recognition of an organization or individuals whose philanthropic commitment embodies the mission of New England Kurn Hattin Homes for Children. Named for founder Reverend Charles Albert Dickinson, the award recognizes those who make a significant contribution to the field of child welfare and help to transform the lives of children and families forever.

A beautiful cast crystal relief sculpture, which features an image of Reverend Dickinson, was presented to the Holcombes. The sculpture was designed and created by Vermont artist Robert DuGrenier who has worked in collaboration with architects and designers to create custom glass sculptural installations in locations around the world. He has created custom awards for a variety of high-profile clients including Harry Winston Inc. and Tiffany & Company. “We are thrilled to present the 2019 CAD award to Terry and Marya Holcombe for their unwavering dedication to, and support of, Kurn Hattin,” said Sue Kessler, assistant executive director.

Over the years, the Holcombes’ generous support of Kurn Hattin has included providing essential classroom equipment, sponsoring student trips and campus events, installing crosswalks for safe access between the upper and lower campus, serving as Trustee and Incorporator, volunteering, and offering tutoring support for many of our children.

The Holcombes commented that they became connected to Kurn Hattin after making a memorial gift in 2000. Later, they found a business card in their door thanking and inviting them to visit campus and have been enthusiastic ambassadors and supporters ever since. The Holcombes stated that they will continue to financially support and share news of the wonderful work Kurn Hattin does with children with their friends and family.