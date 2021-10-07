Kurn Hattin Homes welcomes new Trustees and Incorporators

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – On Sept. 29, New England Kurn Hattin Homes held its annual meeting of Trustees and Incorporators. The Board reelected eight Incorporators for terms of three years Jerry Bardwell of Middleboro, Mass.; Diane Bazin of Westminster; Scott Bundy of Boxborough, Mass.; Jodi Kelley Hoyt of Newport, N.H.; James Pietro of Sutton, Mass.; Leslie Richards of Chesterfield, Mo.; Merton Snow of Shaftsbury; and Maggi Suttles of Walpole, N.H.

The Board elected four new Incorporators for a term of three years: Jeanné Collins of Shelburne; Adam Lombard, Class of 2003, of North Chatham, Mass.; Cindy Spinner of Hershey, Pa.; and CJ Spirito of Burlington.

Marilyn Moore of Peabody, Mass., was elected as Incorporator Emerita in recognition of her 55 years of dedicated service to Kurn Hattin Homes.

A Board Resolution honoring alumnus and former executive director, Trustee, and Board President David J. Maysilles and his wife Barbara was read. This resolution recognized the many years of wonderful service to the Homes as well as their $200,000 bequest for the children of the Homes.

Diane Bazin of Westminster, Sheldon Scott of Walpole, N.H., and Janet Wilson of Walpole, N.H., were reeelected as Trustees for a term of three years.

Cliff Wood of Putney was elected as Trustee for a term of three years.

Reelected as officers for a term of one year were President Mark Bodin of Andover; Vice President Christopher Hackett of Westminster; Vice President Eric Velto of Springfield; Treasurer Janet Wilson of Walpole, N.H.; and Secretary Diane Bazin of Westminster.

Non-officers Jerry Bardwell of Middleboro, Mass., and Sheldon Scott of Bellows Falls, were both reelected as Members At-Large of the Executive Committee.

Kurn Hattin thanks our outgoing Incorporators Dan Antosiewicz of Keene, N.H., Patrick Crotty of Walpole, N.H., Debra Hamel of Bellows Falls, Charles Kelsey of New London, N.H., Barbara Matteson of Chatham, Mass., Philip Perlah of Chester; Rita Ramirez of East Dummerston, Steven Ryder of Swanzey, N.H., Robert Tortolani of Brattleboro, Joan Willey of Newport, N.H., and William Scarlett of Saxtons River for their years of service.

President Mark Bodin highlighted a year of perseverance – one of Kurn Hattin’s core values. “This is a staff that despite a global pandemic, managed to come up with new ways to meet the Kurn Hattin mission. We have the right team to meet that mission. As a Board, these children deserve our best effort,” he noted.

Executive Director Stephen Harrison remarked about moving forward despite a third academic year affected by Covid. Financial Manager Stephen Fitch presented the financial report. At the end of the meeting, the board voted on a statement that was later shared with everyone on staff: “The entire staff [of Kurn Hattin Homes] has done an unbelievable job during a year of Covid and a year with a lot of negative press. Their work has been extraordinary, and they need to hear that the Board is fully behind them and supporting them – just a huge THANK YOU to all from the Board.”