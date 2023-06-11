Kurn Hattin Homes’ staff acknowledged for service

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kurn Hattin Homes for Children recognized four staff members for their years of service to the organization: Richard Johnson, Director of Food Services, for 30 years; Kim Fine, Director of Annual Fund and Special Projects, for 20 years; Caitlin Plummer, Second and Third Grade Teacher, for five years; and Michael Cook, Maintenance, for five years. Richard Johnson was also given special recognition as he retires from three decades of providing delicious and nutritious food for the children, staff, and guests at the homes. Special accolades to Richard’s long-time dedication and service were given by retired social studies teacher Richard Long, and Houseparent Karen Rumrill.