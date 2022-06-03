Kurn Hattin Homes renovates 81-year-old gymnasium

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kurn Hattin Homes’ 81-year-old Wheeler Gymnasium has recently undergone some very needed renovations, thanks to the help of a few friends: Diana Bacon, Pat and Heidi Crotty, In Memory of Went and Bob Hubbard; and The Estate of John A. and Carol Hubbard. The gymnasium was built in memory of Marcellus E. Wheeler, whose widow, Julia S. Wheeler, donated the funds for its construction.

The gymnasium floor was the primary project as it was showing signs of both surface and structural deterioration. Many schools opt for an entirely new gymnasium at this stage. Kurn Hattin Homes chose to replace the floor and make a few other renovations, as the building itself is sound and historically distinctive.

In addition to the floor, the chimney and the exterior were re-pointed, and the lighting was upgraded. These upgrades have made a big difference and the children are enjoying their freshly redone facility. They use the gym daily for P.E., sports, performances, trainings, and recreation.

These upgrades were vital to maintaining a safe, functional, updated gymnasium which supports the transformation of the children in our care and the greater Kurn Hattin Homes’ community.