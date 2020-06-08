Kurn Hattin Homes once again earns 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – New England Kurn Hattin Homes for Children’s commitment to accountability and transparency has earned it the highest possible 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator, for the second consecutive year.

“Only 32% of the charities we evaluate have received at least two consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that New England Kurn Hattin Homes outperforms most other charities in America. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets New England Kurn Hattin Homes apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness,” stated Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator.

Attaining a 4-star rating verifies that Kurn Hattin Homes exceeds industry standards, adheres to best practices, and executes its mission in a financially efficient way, giving donors greater confidence in making charitable decisions.

For more information on Kurn Hattin, go to www.kurnhattin.org.

Charity Navigator, www.charitynavigator.org, is the largest charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all other charity rating groups combined. It accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data.