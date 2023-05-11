Kurn Hattin Homes is Impact Award finalist

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – New England Kurn Hattin Homes is honored to once again be selected as one of the 2023 Vermont finalists of the Red Sox Foundation IMPACT Awards/Ruderman Family Foundation contest.

The IMPACT Awards focus on organizations, such as Kurn Hattin Homes, that have demonstrated deep impact in raising awareness and improving mental health outcomes in their community. Since 1894, Kurn Hattin Homes has positively transformed thousands of children and their families’ lives.

Why should you vote for Kurn Hattin Homes? Our alumni say it best:

“Kurn Hattin helped me slow down and not make bad decisions.” – Gracie.

“Kurn Hattin helped me to prepare for life afterward.” – Cameron.

“I can control my feelings and behavior better.” – Hazen.

“I’m feeling accepted for who I am, and I have friends now.” – Christiana.

“I have a better perspective on how to handle and look at things.” – Annaleeza.

“Kurn Hattin turned my life around and put me on the right track.” – Peter.

“If it weren’t for Kurn Hattin, I don’t know where I’d be right now.” – Meranda.

Now, Kurn Hattin needs your daily votes to win. Please vote for New England Kurn Hattin Homes. You have until May 31 to get in as many votes as possible. You may vote every day, regardless of your state of residence. All you have to do is visit www.redsox.com/IMPACT, enter your contact information, scroll down to “IMPACT Awards Finalists,” select New England Kurn Hattin Homes from the Vermont dropdown menu, click “I’m not a robot,” and then click “submit.”

The three organizations with the most votes in each state will win a grant: $10,000 for first place, $3,000 for second place and $2,000 for third place.

Thank you for your votes and your support in transforming the lives of children and their families. For more information on Kurn Hattin Homes, visit www.kurnhattin.org.