Kurn Hattin Homes honors staff

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – At the end of the academic year, six Kurn Hattin Homes’ staff members were celebrated for their years of service. Honored were: Co-Assistant Residential Director, Carol Bazin, 35 years; Farm and Fleet Manager, Real Bazin, 35 years; Executive Assistant, Sonja Carey, 15 years; Assistant Music Director, Jen Leonard, 10 years; Houseparent, Nicole Clark, 5 years; and School Principal, Sergio Simunovic, 5 years. Bazin, who is retiring, was given high accolades for her long-time compassionate care and oversight of the children and a special ceremony. Departing Principal Simunovic was praised for his dedication and service. In a special presentation, these words were shared: “A truly great principal is hard to find, difficult to part with, and impossible to forget.”