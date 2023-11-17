Kurn Hattin Homes expands music program

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Timing is everything, especially when it comes to music.

When the Robin Colson Memorial Foundation was established in 1993, one of its objectives was to honor Robin’s memory by providing financial aid to organizations for the purchase of musical instruments. Last month, Kurn Hattin Homes was fortunate to receive funding from the Robin Colson Memorial Foundation to purchase 30 new ukuleles, and expand its stellar music program. Serendipitously, they were thrilled to learn that renowned musician Jake Shimabukuro, aka the Jimi Hendrix of ukulele, would be performing nearby.

As timing, luck, and the good will of many would have it, a number of enthusiastic Kurn Hattin students had the opportunity to sit in on Shimabukuro’s sound check at the Spruce Peak Arts Center in Stowe, Vt. There, Jake spent time talking with the kids about the importance of finding one’s passion, and the dedication it takes to become successful. Then, Jake and his band played a private, all-request ukulele concert that included songs by the Beatles, and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” In addition to meeting Shimabukuro, his bandmates, and the technical crew, the kids witnessed firsthand how technology and talent come together to make beautiful music.

The excitement generated from this once-in-a-lifetime experience came back to the Homes, and has been reverberating in the music room ever since. The generous funding from the Robin Colson Memorial Fund, together with the kindness of spirit extended by Jake Shimabukuro and his team, have launched an exciting new dimension in Kurn Hattin Homes’ music program.

“The Kurn Hattin music program is extremely thankful to the Robin Colson Foundation for their generous donation in helping us start a new ukulele program,” said Lisa Bianconi, the homes’ director of music. “These new instruments are allowing our talented children the opportunity to practice, create, and perform new music.”