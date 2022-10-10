Kurn Hattin Homes 2022 Annual Meeting

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – On Sept. 28, 2022, New England Kurn Hattin Homes held its Annual Meeting of Trustees and Incorporators. The Board re-elected twelve Incorporators for terms of three years; Mark Bodin (Chester, Vt.), Cheryl Gay-Sherwin (North Walpole, N.H.), Christopher Hackett (Westminster, Vt.), James Lynch (Walpole, N.H.), Rhonda Nolan (Danbury, Conn.), Stephen Peterson (North Haven, Conn.), Sheldon Scott (Bellows Falls, Vt.), Eric Velto (Springfield, Vt.), Cliff Wood (Putney, Vt.), Wylene Wood (Putney, Vt.), Greg Worden (Brattleboro, Vt.), and John Zimmermann (Cape Porpoise, Maine).

Jerry Bardwell (Middleboro, Mass.), Mark Bodin (Chester, Vt.), Christopher Hackett (Westminster, Vt.), and Greg Worden (Brattleboro, Vt.) Eric Velto (Springfield, Vt.), and Greg Worden (Brattleboro, Vt.) were re-elected as Trustees for a term of three years. Stephen Peterson, Ph.D. (North Haven, Conn.) was elected as Trustee for a term of three years. Stephen Peterson had an extensive career in higher education, in directing grants and projects, and as a national and international consultant.

The board elected two new Incorporators for a term of three years: Crystal Card (Swanzey, N.H./Durham, N.C.) and Michael Fahner (New York, N.Y.). Crystal Card, a former Kurn Hattin Homes’ employee, is now a Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Fellow in a master’s in public policy program at Duke University. Michael Fahner is an attorney with Goodwin Proctor LLP focusing on emerging companies, venture capital and mergers and acquisitions in the technology sector. He has many fond childhood memories of the Homes from the times he spent visiting his uncle, Tom Fahner, who was a director for over 27 years.

Re-elected as officers and members of the Executive Committee for a term of one year were: President, Mark Bodin (Chester, Vt.), Vice President, Christopher Hackett (Westminster, Vt.), Vice President, Eric Velto (Springfield, Vt.), Treasurer, Janet Wilson (Walpole, N.H.), and Secretary, Diane Bazin (Westminster, Vt.). Jerry Bardwell (Middleboro, Mass.) was elected as Member-At-Large for a term of one year.

Elected as non‐officer ex-officio members of the Executive Committee for terms of one year were Janet Wilson (Walpole, N.H.), Child Experience Committee Chair and Cathy McGrath (Fairlee, Vt.), Development Committee Chair.

Coming off the Board, Trustee and Executive Committee member, Sheldon Scott (Bellows Falls, Vt.), and Incorporators, Michael Blau (Hudson, N.H.) and Kelley Tully (Bellows Falls, Vt.) were thanked for their service.

With new technology in place, Kurn Hattin held its first hybrid Annual Meeting with both in-person and virtual attendees present. President Mark Bodin lauded the staff for adapting and adjusting through the difficult times of the last couple years, and through it all, “Mission Accomplished.” Executive Director, Stephen Harrison gave a campus, program, and personnel update; and Financial Manager, Steve Fitch presented the financial report.

School Principal, Will Gardner, Residential Director, Mary Beth Culver, and Curriculum Coordinator and Social Studies Teacher, Deb Velto, spoke about their collective efforts to provide the children with the best possible experiences and learning. Bob Bursky, Residential Dean, concurred and discussed how Positive Behavioral interventions and Support (PBiS) and other activities have resulted in some dramatic positive changes in student behavior and growth. Ben Weiner, SmartLab Facilitator presented an enlightening overview in the new John A. & Carol A. Hubbard Technology Center following its grand opening.

Concurrently in Keene, New Hampshire, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children was being celebrated for having been voted the 2022 Gold Medal Winner for Best Private School in the Second Annual Keene & Brattleboro’s Best Contest.

Since 1894, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children has helped thousands of children and their families by offering a safe home and quality education in a nurturing environment. Its mission: Kurn Hattin transforms the lives of children and their families forever.