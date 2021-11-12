Kurn Hattin Halloween activities sharpen cognitive skills

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Halloween weekend at Kurn Hattin Homes for Children include all of the usual decorations, costumes, and sweet treats. It also includes the game of I Spy. An elaborate display is planned and executed by Sonja Carey, executive assistant, in the foyer of Kurn Hattin’s Mathey Center. The children with their cottage mates enter at a specified time and are given a list of things “to spy” on their own or, as many choose to, in groups. It’s all fun – no pressure, no contest.

This tried and true game has many benefits, including boosting memory, improving visual learning, and building social skills. This year’s themes depicted “Under the Sea” and “The Farm.” A few of the items to spy were a bike, a saddle, and two treasure chests.

“For most of the kids, this game is very calming and mindful as it requires them to focus on finding the items. I especially love the creative process and the joy on people’s faces,” remarked Sonja.

For more information, go to www.kurnhattin.org.