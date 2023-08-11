Kurn Hattin earns top rating from Charity Navigator

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – New England Kurn Hattin Homes has earned their fifth consecutive four-star rating from Charity Navigator. This is Charity Navigator’s highest possible rating, and indicates that Kurn Hattin Homes adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way. Attaining a four-star rating verifies that New England Kurn Hattin Homes exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in our area of work.

Kurn Hattin’s executive director Stephen Harrison stated, “Our mission to transform the lives of children and their families forever is dependent on the generosity of our donors, and therefore can only be accomplished if our supporters trust that we are using their contributions wisely. We rely on their commitment to our work, and this Charity Navigator four-star rating helps to ensure donors’ faith in the integrity of our efforts on behalf of the children.”

Kurn Hattin would like to thank all of their supporters for their generosity.