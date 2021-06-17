Kurn Hattin celebrates 13 graduates

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Despite a difficult year with many challenges, 13 eighth graders at Kurn Hattin Homes for Children did a remarkable job staying the course, which was capped off with all 13 graduating Saturday, June 5, 2021. Valedictorian Deja Nasta remarked, “All of us are leaving here with amazing memories. Kurn Hattin has done so much for all of us. We all made great friends. We all went on amazing trips that we probably wouldn’t have gone on if we weren’t here. We have so much to thank Kurn Hattin for but we did that by ending the year on a great note and leaving here happy.”

Several students received one or more awards. The Residential Good Citizenship Award for the student who is most helpful and cooperative with other students went to True Martel. The Residential Suitcase Award for eighth graders who show outstanding progress went to Stewart Hartwell and Kaitlin Monroe. The Maiola Athletic Award for all-around athletic excellence went to Grace Perkins. The Woodhull Music Award for Choir Award went to Anthony Davis; Jazz Band to Logan White; Most Overall Talented to Deja Nasta and Logan White; and the Instrument Award to Logan White. The Massachusetts Board of Directors’ Award for excellence in writing went to Anthony Davis and Grace Perkins. The Alumni Association Award for students who embody the spirit of Kurn Hattin through their kindness to others and their participation in all aspects of campus life went to Brieona Figueroa and Ryan Nguyen. The Eleanor Ward Achievement Award for the eighth grader showing the greatest improvement went to Stewart Hartwell. The John P. Barry & Christopher W. Barry Award for the student who exemplifies the Kurn Hattin spirit and shows acts of kindness to staff and students throughout the school year went to True Martel. The W.I. Mayo Memorial Award for outstanding all-around achievement by an eight grader went to Logan White. The Vincenzo James Ruggiero Memorial Scholarship Award went to Brieona Figueroa and William Anderson. The Robert P. Hubbard Memorial Scholarship Award for a current or past graduate who has an aptitude for art, literature, writing or the visual arts went to Anthony Davis and Nicholas Mills-Smith.

Six Kurn Hattin alumnae were awarded the Thomas G. Fahner Scholarship Award: Ashley Minchenko-Diaz, Class of 2004; Sarah Norman, Class of 2009; Kylie Wood, Class of 2009; Reginald Watson, Class of 2015; Isabelle Marsh, Class of 2017; and Zachery Yarosz, Class of 2017.

Congratulations to the Kurn Hattin Class of 2021!