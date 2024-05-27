Kurn Hattin Career Awareness Program visits Len-Tex

N. WALPOLE, N.H. – In May of 2023, when Don Lennon, Len-Tex Corporation founder and president, invited Kurn Hattin Homes’ middle school students to visit his company in North Walpole, little did he realize that the experience would launch a new program that would be interwoven with the Homes’ academic curriculum, but that’s exactly what happened. As a result of the students’ participation in the step-by-step process of designing and producing their own high-end vinyl wallcoverings at Len-Tex, many other businesses and organizations throughout the Monadnock region have opened their doors to the Kurn Hattin Homes Career Awareness Program (CAP).

Sue Kessler, Kurn Hattin Homes’ assistant executive director, was part of last year’s tour. She recalls, “It was amazing to see how the students engaged in the process, especially working with Dan to create their own designs. The students’ interest and engagement led us to investigate and partner with other businesses in the area, so that the students can have first-person experiences in a variety of areas. It’s our hope that by putting students in a real-world environment, we spark an interest that might guide choices as they pursue further education and career opportunities.”

This year’s visit to Len-Tex was hosted by new business manager Heidi Porter, and also began with a visit to CAD designer Dan Valerio. Dan introduced the students to the computer-aided design (CAD) phase of the process, and worked with them to develop two unique patterns: “Space Party,” which includes special characters drawn by each student, and “Future Famous Autographs,” which includes each student’s first name. As Heidi told the students, “If you can dream it, we can make it.”

The second part of the Len-Tex tour brought the students through the preparation, printing, and production areas in the manufacturing facility. They were able to see how inks are mixed, how screen-printing works, and a how a giant roll of blank vinyl can become the culmination of design dreams for customers all around the world.

As was the case last year, the students were fascinated with the multi-phased process, but they agreed that designing their own wallcovering was a definite highlight. Their custom wallcoverings will be on display, along with other Kurn Hattin Homes’ student artwork, at the annual Keene Art Walk in downtown Keene from Friday, May 31 – Sunday, June 9.

Career exploration trips such as this one to Len-Tex are great student motivators. They open young minds to new ideas, and encourage them to think about where their paths forward might lead. The Career Awareness Program will be part of the Kurn Hattin Homes’ 2024-2025 academic year, with visits planned at Keene State College, Subaru of Keene, Fireworks Restaurant, the Monadnock Broadcasting Group (WKNE), Whitney Brothers, Savings Bank of Walpole, the Colonial Performing Arts Center, Keene Beauty Academy, RE/MAX Town and Country, and Monadnock Community Hospital, with other destinations in the planning stages.

If you would like to discuss adding your organization to the list of Career Awareness Program destinations, please contact Lorie Rogers at 802-721-6917 or lrogers@kurnhattin.org.