Kundalini Yoga changes times

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – “Kundalini Yoga with Hope” will move to a new day and time at Westminster Fit Body Boot Camp starting on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

The classes will be held every Tuesday from 6:15–7:30 p.m. and will be open to all levels. As always, these classes will be offered for free to WFBBC members. There will be a drop-in rate for non-members.

Hope’s passion of Kundalini Yoga began 28 years ago when she walked into her very first class in New York City. Over the years, she has acquired numerous hours of accredited Teacher Training Certificates through K.R.I. and believes in a consistent, daily practice. It is Hope’s understanding that in these challenging, ever-changing, and stressful times, it is often difficult to maintain a level of health, wellness, and balance. People can be super conscious and inspired to take care of their bodies with healthy foods and exercise (i.e., a functional fitness program such as boot camp), but still struggle with stress, worry, and fear. This disconnect can prevent people from living a truly happy, fulfilled, and engaged life.

Through the experience of each yoga class, attendees will harness the mental, physical, and nervous energies of the body and put them under a domain of balance, peace, and vitality. Classes incorporate a technology of gentle stretching, movement, breathing, meditation, and sound.

The class experience in itself allows each student to more fully connect with their own inner resources and energies. This connection creates a balance of relief, healing, and happiness.