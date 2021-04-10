Know Your Rights! Fair Housing and Tenant webinar

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Monday, April 26 at 11 a.m., join the Springfield Town Library for an online webinar “Know Your Rights! Fair Housing & Tenant Skills.”

Join Wendy Rowe and Corrine Yonce of Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity’s Housing Advocacy Programs for an engaging workshop on fair housing and renting in Vermont. This workshop covers the fundamentals of tenant rights and responsibilities, leases, security deposits, repairs, health code, terminations, and evictions, and also the history of the Fair Housing Act and resulting protections under federal and Vermont law, how and when fair housing law applies, reasonable accommodations and modifications for people with disabilities, and what to do if you experience discrimination. This session is held via Zoom with lots of time for Q&A.

This event is sponsored by Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity and Springfield Town Library. Sign up is required at www.eventbrite.com/e/know-your-rights-fair-housing-tenant-skills-webinar-tickets-148236175391.

This event is free and open to the public. Contact Tracey at stlvtprograms@gmail.com or 802-885-3108 with any questions.