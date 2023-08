CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Knights of Columbus, St. Catherine of Siena Council 6938, proudly presented $1,000 to each of the winners of the 2023 Richard L. Beauragard and Charles Vrazel Memorial Scholarship Award. The award is based on community service, Church service, and a defining moment in their faith. Congratulations to Jager Klema and Dominic Puksta.

Pictured left to right are recipient Jager Klema, Past Grand Knight Paul Judd, and recipient Dominic Puksta.