Kinhaven’s Young Artists return to Old Parish Church

WESTON, Vt. – Residents of Weston and nearby towns have enjoyed concerts by the students and faculty of Kinhaven Music School for years. Kinhaven has traditionally offered senior (high school) and junior (middle school) sessions. In June of 2015, Kinhaven launched the tremendously successful Young Artist Seminar; its students, who are somewhat older, mainly in college and graduate school, work closely with dedicated and experienced teachers for one week, and then perform concerts for the community.

Old Parish Church is proud to have hosted one of the inaugural concerts of the Young Artists back in 2015. The group has returned annually except for a hiatus due to Covid, and will again in 2025, performing on Saturday, June 7, at 2 p.m. Concerts last just over one hour, and have been highly popular.

Kinhaven was founded by visionaries David and Dorothy Dushkin, and cultivated by pioneering music educators Jerry and Nancy Bidlack. Since 2011, Deborah Buck and Tony Mazzocchi have served as executive directors, and Adam Grabois is the director of the Young Artist Seminar.

This concert is a presentation of Old Parish Church’s Hearts and Voices Performance Series. All proceeds from the performances are donated to benefit recognized nonprofit organizations serving the local area. In this instance, patrons are asked to donate to benefit Neighbors Pantry, a volunteer organization dedicated to combatting food insecurity in the Mountain Towns.

Old Parish Church is located at 100 Main Street, Weston, Vt.