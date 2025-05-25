Kinhaven Music School Semester Program, summer performances

WESTON, Vt. – In addition to our usually programmed summer performances, Kinhaven Music School is thrilled to announce the launch of our inaugural Semester Program, in collaboration with Manchester’s Burr and Burton Academy.

The first of its kind in the nation, the semester program will feature eight exceptional high school string students to live, perform, and study at Kinhaven, from Aug. 25 – Dec. 19, combining high-level academics with rigorous musical training. Not only will the semester program provide high school students the opportunity to expand their academic and musical education through its uniquely immersive approach, it will also offer intensive artistic mentorship alongside training in community engagement, and audience development practices through the development of a new community concert series across the region.

We are excited to be presenting a major expansion of our community concert series through the fall, and with an addition of up to twelve concerts in venues throughout southern Vermont. Kinhaven is presenting a major expansion to its community concert series and building partnerships with organizations throughout southern Vermont, including specially selected venues in Weston, Manchester, Chester, Rutland, Bellows Falls, and more. From September-December, this series of up to twelve concerts – two curated by Deborah Buck with special guests and the remainder by faculty and students — will feature performances by Deborah Buck, specially invited guest artists, faculty, and students.

The semester program concert series schedule will be available later this summer on the concerts page and announced in future newsletters.

Concerts begin in early June, with the Young Artist’s Seminar, and continue through the summer with Senior Session weekly student concerts, weekly faculty performances with free pre-concert cheese and wine, Junior Session student and faculty concerts, and the inaugural season of our semester program concert series in the fall. All concerts are free to attend.

More information about the semester program class can be found in Kinhaven’s recent newsletter, at www.conta.cc/41ImLyF. The full list of concerts is available at www.kinhaven.org/concerts. Many of the programs will also be live-streamed, at www.kinhaven.org/kinhavenlive.