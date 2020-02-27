Kindergarten registration at Flood Brook School

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Attention residents of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Weston, and K-8 choice towns, parents of children who will be 5 years of age by Sept. 1, 2020 should register their child for kindergarten March 9-13.

If you have a child who will be 5 years of age by Sept. 1, 2020 and live in the towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Weston, or a tuitioning town, please plan on visiting Flood Brook School at 91 Route 11 in Londonderry between March 9 and 13, 2020 to register them for the kindergarten class of 2020-21. Please bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate, immunization record, most recent physical exam, and proof of residency – lease or deed, and plan on spending a few minutes to fill out registration paperwork.

The Flood Brook School is a kindergarten through eighth grade, 300-capacity school located in the heart of ski country in southwestern Vermont, which primarily serves the towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, and Weston. Flood Brook School is part of the Taconic and Green Regional School District. At Flood Brook School, we challenge ourselves to be lifelong learners, to practice respect, and to value community.