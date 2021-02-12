Kindergarten registration at Flood Brook School

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Parents of children who will be 5 years of age by Sept. 1, 2021 should register their child for kindergarten March 8-12.

If you have a child who will be 5 years of age by Sept. 1, 2021 and live in the towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Weston, or a tuitioning town, please plan on emailing Flood Brook School at aalford@brsu.org or tgreene@brsu.org between March 8 and 12, 2021 to register them for the kindergarten class of 2021-2022. Please have available your child’s birth certificate, immunization record, most recent physical exam, and proof of residency (lease or deed) to send to us. You will also be given instructions on how to register your child for kindergarten once you have initiated contact with the school.

The Flood Brook School is a K-8, 300-capacity school located in the heart of ski country in Southwestern Vermont, which primarily serves the towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, and Weston. Flood Brook School is part of the Taconic and Green Regional School District. At Flood Brook School we challenge ourselves to be lifelong learners, to practice respect, and to value community.