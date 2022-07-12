Kim Healey, 1956-2022

ATHENS, Vt. – Kim Anne Healey, 65, of Route 35, died at her home June 15, 2022. She was born in Townshend, Vt. on Nov. 3, 1956, the daughter of Ralph H. and Shirley A. (Bemis) Fletcher. She attended schools in Bellows Falls, Vt. Kim worked for 25 years at Vermed, in Rockingham, Vt., where she loved her work. She loved her gardens and flowers, enjoyed playing on her computer, Mountain Dew and cigarettes. She also loved her dogs, Sandy, Duke and Bouncer.

She is survived by the love of her life for 35 years, Ike Snide; her mother, Shirley; her daughter, Christy Ellen Paquette; her brother, Stuie Fletcher; her sister, Tammy Lynn Schroder; her granddaughter, Cerissa Healey; her grandson, Shane Healey Fletcher; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.