SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The South Londonderry Free Library invites kids of all ages to a summer art-making adventure with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey on Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m. Learn how to draw Bear and friends, get some library swag, and receive a copy of “Bear Came Along” to keep. For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371.