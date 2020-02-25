Keys to the Valley survey wants to know your housing story

REGION – Have you or someone you know been affected by the limited supply or high cost of homes in the region? Did you grow up here? Do you have concerns about new housing? Did you move for a job, family, school, or adventure? Are you living with roommates, friends, or other relatives? Are you renting an apartment, telecommuting, looking to move, or happy with your neighborhood? Has it been difficult to find a place to call home? Are you worried about how more development would affect you?

Take the Keys to the Valley public opinion survey and share your story. Your responses to the Keys to the Valley Initiative survey will provide a deeper understanding of what kind of homes are needed for those who want to move here, return here, and stay here. To take the public opinion survey, go to www.keystothevalley.com.

The Keys to the Valley Initiative is a collaboration between the Upper Valley Lake Sunapee Regional Planning Commission, Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission, and Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commission. The project seeks to better understand the need for homes in our 67-town region and to find solutions to the housing challenges that our communities and residents face.