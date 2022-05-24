Keith J. Tyrrell Jr., 1988-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Keith J. Tyrrell Jr. of Bellows Falls, Vt. died Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Springfield, Vt. He was born Feb. 17, 1988, in Springfield, Vt., the son of Keith, Barbara Sr., and Sherry Wright, along with his stepmother, Janet Flack. He graduated Bellows Falls Union High School VT and studied small engines in technical school. Following school, he worked building post and beam houses, repaired small engines, and worked at Whitney Blake.

Keith is survived by his father and mother; his children, Damien and Karryonna McAllister; his siblings, Crystal Tanguay and her husband Robert Tanguay, and Cassonya Tyrrell; Krista Lescord, Lassor, and Stormie Gordon; Ashley Morse; Brittany McNeill; David, Sarah, and Chris Barrett; Tera Kraushaar and many nieces and nephews, along with great-nieces and nephews and many aunts and uncles. He is predeceased by his grandfather, Kenneth Tyrrell Sr. of Proctorsville, Vt.

There will be a graveside service in the Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday, June 4 at 2 p.m. Following the burial, a Celebration of Life will be from 3–6 p.m. at the Bellows Falls Moose Club.