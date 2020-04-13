Katz Amsterdam donates $150k to Community Foundation COVID-19 relief

LUDLOW, Vt. – Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz and his wife Elana Amsterdam, New York Times bestselling author and founder of Elana’s Pantry, recently announced a $150,000 donation to the Vermont Community Foundation’s Vermont COVID-19 response effort to support mountain communities where the company operates, specifically Mount Snow, Okemo Mountain Resort, and Stowe Mountain Resort.

The contribution from the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust is part of a broader multi-million dollar donation to support employees and mountain communities across the country where Vail Resorts operates. The $1.5 million donation specifically for mountain communities will benefit nonprofits providing critical services that fill urgent needs: food banks, mental telehealth care, and support of other basic needs.

“We applaud Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust’s work to elevate mental and behavioral health as a priority, and we are grateful for their responsiveness as the impacts of the coronavirus spread across Vermont,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Dan Smith. “Their significant contribution will go directly to helping Vermonters who are isolated and out of work. We value their trust in our ability to put their money to where it is needed most.”

The Vermont COVID-19 Response Fund was created March 13, 2020, to extend and expand the capacity of organizations that are particularly equipped to address community impacts of the spread of the coronavirus in Vermont. The Community Foundation created the fund to offer individual donors and other grantmakers the opportunity to be part of a coordinated response to the many effects of COVID-19 in Vermont, both in the immediate response and long-term recovery.

The Community Foundation and the Katz Amsterdam Foundation have been working together to place resources in local communities over the last several years. Through this partnership, they’re able to address health and wellbeing in general, as well as when urgent and critical needs arise in times of crisis.

“I cannot recall another moment in my lifetime that has caused so much disruption to our lives – to our work, to our health and to our communities,” said Katz. “Throughout this incredibly challenging time, two of our absolute priorities have been, and will continue to be, the health and wellbeing of our employees and mountain communities. What makes our resorts so special is where they’re located and the passionate people who live there. As we navigate this situation, it’s essential we continue to support our employees and the vitality of our communities, providing partnership when it’s needed most.”

To stay up to date on the Vermont COVID-19 Response Fund, follow the Vermont Community Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, or visit www.vermontcf.org/vtcovid19response.