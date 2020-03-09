Katrina Taylor named CMO at Springfield Medical Care Systems

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Medical Care Systems is pleased to announce Katrina Taylor, D.O., has been named chief medical officer effective Feb. 12, 2020.

Dr. Taylor completed her internship and residency in internal medicine at Bassett Healthcare in Cooperstown, N.Y.; and earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford, Maine. She joined SMCS in September 2006, caring for patients at Ridgewood Internal Medicine on River Street in Springfield, Vt. as well as in the hospital. In 2008, she became the first full-time hospitalist at Springfield Hospital.

Dr. Taylor has held the position of Springfield Hospital medical staff president, medical staff quality officer, and participated on the Credentials, Strategic Planning, and Medical Staff By-laws committees.

Dr. Taylor’s work will include clinical oversite of all community health center locations, ensuring best practices are developed and utilized, and FQHC policies and procedures are followed. She will also work with the medical staff and administration on areas such as the electronic health record, provider recruitment and retention, and quality improvement initiatives seeking to maintain the highest level of quality of care and customer service.

Dr. Taylor’s office is located at Springfield Health Center, 100 River St., Springfield, Vt. She can be reached at 802-886-8969 or ktaylor@springfieldmed.org.