Kathleen Stankevich, 1953-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Kathleen Stankevich, 69, of Springfield, Vt., died at home on Aug. 9, 2022. She was born on April 13, 1953, in Springfield, the youngest daughter of Leslie and Florence Stankevich. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1971 and from American University in Washington, DC in 1975.

Kathy remained in Washington following graduation and was hired by the newly elected senator from Vermont, Patrick Leahy, and served as office manager in the DC office. In 1978, when Madeleine Kunin was running for Lt. Governor of Vermont, Kathy traveled with Madeline as she campaigned across the state. Later, Kathy served as staff assistant to Madeline responsible for all gubernatorial appointment recommendations. She had the same position during Howard Dean’s terms as governor.

She was the first director of the Vermont Bar Foundation at the time the Vermont Karelia Rule of Law Project was developed. At that time, the project focused on the Russian state of Karelia but later was expanded to include other states in Russia. Subsequently, she was staff person for the Russian American Rule of Law Consortium hosting Russian state delegations to Vermont and other U.S. states.

After retiring, Kathy returned to Springfield to care for her mother who lived to the week before her 97th birthday. Kathy was a very caring person who also provided assistance to two uncles and an aunt.

In Springfield, she became a very active member of the Executive Committee of the Springfield Town Democratic Committee. She was also a delegate for many years to the Windsor County Democratic Committee. She was presently serving as a member of the Springfield Board of Civil Authority. Kathy was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Kathy is survived by her sister Joan Golding of Tustin, Calif. and sister Pat Palmer and husband Fred of Freeport, Maine. She is also survived by her niece Sara Palmer Perfetti (Mike) of Cumberland, Maine and nephew Ben Palmer (Meghan) of South Freeport, Maine. She is also survived by great-nieces and great-nephews Madeline, Hannah, and Andrew Perfetti and Fred and Graham Palmer, all of Maine.

She was predeceased by her parents and many aunts and uncles and her former husband, Paul Bruhn.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, officiated by Reverend James Shea. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield.

Following the burial, a reception will be held at the Nolan Murray Center (St Mary’s Parish Hall).

Contributions may be made to the Springfield Town Library, 43 Main Street, Springfield, VT 05156 in recognition of Kathy’s love of reading, or to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 10 Pleasant Street, Springfield, VT 05156.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.