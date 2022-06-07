Kathleen Peck, 1942-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Kathleen J. “Kaye” Peck, 79, of Springfield, Vt., passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Springfield Hospital.

Kaye was born on July 16, 1942, in Springfield, Vt., to the late Charles Edwin and Freda (Perkins) Hannah.

She attended Springfield schools and graduated in 1960. After high school, Kaye went on to attend Soury Sewing School where she became an accomplished seamstress.

On April 22, 1967, she married Oliver Peck.

Kaye and Oliver enjoyed bird watching, camping in their 5th wheel camper, and going to many states in the U.S., along with North East Canada. She enjoyed quilting, many crafts, and square dancing with several dance clubs.

Kaye worked at the National Survey in Chester, the Springfield Kitchen, and Springfield Printing Company. She was also a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Springfield.

She is survived by her husband, Oliver, and by several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Marjorie Stroud.

A memorial service will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, Vt. on June 25 at 1 p.m.

Donations can be made to Birds of Vermont Museum, 900 Sherman Hollow Rd. Huntington, VT 05462.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.