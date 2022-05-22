Karen W. Scida, 1943-2022

RUTLAND, Vt. – Karen Weeks Scida died on March 20, 2022 at the Mountain View Center in Rutland, Vt.

She was born in West Stewartstown, N.H. on April 30, 1943, the daughter of Ruth (Gray) and Merrill Weeks.

Karen was raised in North Charlestown, N.H. She graduated from Charlestown High School in l961. She continued her education at Plymouth State College, earning a B. Ed. in l965. Her first teaching position was in Randolph, Vt. She met and married Louis Scida of Rutland in l975. They moved to Rutland, where they lived, until he died in 1993.

Karen received a M. Ed. at St. Joseph College and taught Special Education at the Barstow Elementary School, retiring in 2006. During her retirement, Karen became interested in genealogy. She traced the extensive histories of her parent’s families, the Grays and Weeks. As a part of her inquiry, she visited historical societies and cemeteries in northern New England where many of her ancestors lived. She also corresponded with relatives around the United States and Canada who shared her interest in family history.

Karen was predeceased by her husband and parents. She is survived by her sisters, Ann Pearson (Richard) of Fayetteville, N.Y., and Nancy Pomer of Burlington, N.C.; a brother, Bradley (Evelyn) Weeks of Bellows Falls, Vt.; her aunt, Mary (Leonard) Gray of Charlestown, N.H.; as well as several nephews and nieces, and many cousins.

Respecting Karen’s wishes, there will be no funeral. A private burial will be held in Evergreen Cemetery this summer.

Donations in Karen’s memory may be sent to The Mentoring Connector, P.O. Box 1617, Rutland, VT 05701, an organization where adult volunteers provide support to young people in the Rutland area.

Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.