Juliette Carr joins Grace Cottage Family Health

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Family Nurse Practitioner Juliette Carr has joined the primary care staff at Grace Cottage Family Health in Townshend.

Carr holds a Master of Science-FNP from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is board certified as an FNP and as a maternal and newborn R.N. In addition, she is a registered herbalist with the American Herbalists Guild and holds an LGBTQ+ SafeZone certification. She provides gender-affirming, holistic care to adults and children.

In addition to seeing patients for general primary care and family medicine, Carr also has a subspecialty in integrative medicine and is a nationally recognized speaker and writer on holistic medicine. She is co-chair of the American Nurses Association of Vermont’s Legislative Advocacy Committee and is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society of Nursing. She is the recipient of both a Southern Vermont “Emerging Leader Award” and a “Rising Stars Award for Top 40 under 40” for community service in 2021.

Before joining the Grace Cottage staff, Carr worked as an adjunct professor at University of Massachusetts-Amherst College of Nursing and as an R.N. at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.

Carr says, “Working at Grace Cottage allows me to serve my neighbors as part of the best primary care team in Windham County, which is a wonderful feeling.”

She lives on a farm in Newfane with her family. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, gardening, and skiing.

Juliette Carr is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment with her, call 802-365-4331.