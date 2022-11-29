Joseph Richard Caporale, 1930-2022 🇺🇸

CHESTER Vt. – Joseph Richard Caporale, 92, of Chester, Vt., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on April 1, 1930 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Joseph V. and Hazel (Ashton) Caporale.

He married Joyce La Bree on April 11, 1949. She predeceased him in 1999.

He joined the United States Army in 1952 where he repaired and taught fellow soldiers how to fly aircrafts. Joseph had a love of flying. He even designed, built and flew his own airplane.

Joseph worked for the Brattleboro Sand & Gravel company for many years operating a steam shovel.

He was an avid hunter and lived for hunting turkeys. He also enjoyed restoring antique cars, especially Volkswagons.

He is survived by his daughter Jilinda Rushford and her husband Kim, his grand daughter Sabrina Parker, and eight great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife and his siblings James Caporale, Genaro Caporale, and Phyllis Lolly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Vt. at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel, Springfield, Vt.