Johnston is executive director of New England Association of Chiefs

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Jan. 14, 2020, Douglas Johnston, former Chief of Police in Springfield, filled in as interim executive director of the New England Association of Chiefs of Police, the position of John Coyle who retired after 38 years of service to the organization as executive director.

Doug Johnston was Chief of Police in Springfield for 18-and-a-half years and was with the department for over 40 years. Doug has an associate’s as well as a Bachelor of Science degree from Champlain College in Burlington. He has taken numerous leadership courses and has attended and graduated from the FBI National Academy. He was elected twice as president of the NEACOP, Vermont Association of Chiefs of Police, and president of the Vermont Police Association.

Doug has been appointed by the Vermont governor on the following boards: Vermont E-911, Vermont Communications Board, and the Windsor County Special Investigations Board.

Doug has also serviced approximately 23 years in the U.S. Army and served overseas in Desert Shield/Storm. He has earned several medals for his service in the military. He retired from the Military July 5, 2009 at the rank of Master Sergeant.