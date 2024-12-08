John W. Alexander, 1966-2024 🇺🇸

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of John William Alexander, who left us peacefully on Nov. 23, at the age of 58. John was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Born on May 26, 1966, John grew up in South Londonderry, where his love for the outdoors first blossomed. Whether hiking through the woods, fishing along a stream, or camping under the stars, nature was his sanctuary. He was active in the Boy Scouts, and received his Eagle Scout badge before enlisting in the military. He served four years in the Army as a tank mechanic based in Colorado, before moving back home to Vermont. His adventures both near and far inspired many. His knowledge of the natural world was vast, and was always growing. A true outdoorsman, he found joy in the simple pleasures of life, and his connection to the earth was both a refuge and a source of strength. John’s infectious laughter, quick wit, and generosity left a lasting impact on all who knew him. His legacy will live on in the stories shared by friends and family, in the quiet moments spent outdoors, and in the hearts of those who were privileged to call him their own.

John was a loving and supportive father to Justin, and an exceptional grandfather to Jack and Quinn, who will forever cherish the memories of his wisdom, warmth, and playful spirit. He is survived by Justin, Leanne (Gurney), Jack, and Quinn Alexander; Tia, Carl, and Alexa Butts; Piare Smith-Taylor; and numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Deanna (Quelch) Alexander, his mother Lois (Griswold) Alexander, and his father Roger Alexander.

A Celebration of John’s Life will be held on Dec. 15, from 1-5 p.m., at the American Legion in Chester. A private graveside service will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Green Mountain Conservation Camp in his memory. Checks can be mailed to the following address, with John’s name in the memo of the check: Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, Attn: GMCC Scholarships, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier, VT 05620.